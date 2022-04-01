Thomas Tuchel has discussed his potential meeting with the next owners of Chelsea after Raine Group named a four party shortlist.

The Ricketts family, Stephen Pagliuca, Todd Boehly's consortium and Sir Martin Broughton's consortium have all been named as preferred bidders for Chelsea.

Speaking ahead of the Blues' clash against Brentford, Tuchel was asked about potentially meeting the different parties.

IMAGO / PA Images

It has been reported that the bidders are set to meet Chelsea staff, including head coach Tuchel if they wished to.

However, the German has downplayed his role in the process and believes it may be better not to meet with the bidders.

He said: “I’m not sure if they want to and I’m not sure if I should! I don’t know if it’s a good idea or bad idea. Maybe it’s best to be involved, if I am involved, as late as possible.”

IMAGO / PA Images

However, it is clear that the head coach wants to focus on the footballing side of things rather than be involved with off-the-field politics as the sale process continues.

On-the-field, Chelsea are on fine form as Tuchel's men have won the last six matches and will hope to continue their form upon their return from the international break.

The Blues face Brentford on Saturday at 3pm and will be looking to widen their gap in third place in the Premier League.

