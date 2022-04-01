Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Discusses Potential Meeting With Next Chelsea Owners

Thomas Tuchel has discussed his potential meeting with the next owners of Chelsea after Raine Group named a four party shortlist.

The Ricketts family, Stephen Pagliuca, Todd Boehly's consortium and Sir Martin Broughton's consortium have all been named as preferred bidders for Chelsea.

Speaking ahead of the Blues' clash against Brentford, Tuchel was asked about potentially meeting the different parties.

imago1010505983h

It has been reported that the bidders are set to meet Chelsea staff, including head coach Tuchel if they wished to.

However, the German has downplayed his role in the process and believes it may be better not to meet with the bidders.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He said: “I’m not sure if they want to and I’m not sure if I should! I don’t know if it’s a good idea or bad idea. Maybe it’s best to be involved, if I am involved, as late as possible.”

There should also be an opportunity to meet key officers of the Club, including the manager Tuchel, chief executive Guy Lawrence and director Marina Granovskaia, who oversees the club’s transfer business, it was reported.

imago1009380789h

However, it is clear that the head coach wants to focus on the footballing side of things rather than be involved with off-the-field politics as the sale process continues.

On-the-field, Chelsea are on fine form as Tuchel's men have won the last six matches and will hope to continue their form upon their return from the international break.

The Blues face Brentford on Saturday at 3pm and will be looking to widen their gap in third place in the Premier League.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010363994h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Responds to Antonio Rudiger's Agent Meeting With Barcelona Ahead of Chelsea Contract Expiry

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1010368675h
News

Chelsea Handed Double Boost Ahead of Brentford Clash as Reece James & Thiago Silva Available

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010787751h
News

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Brentford: Reece James Returns as Hakim Ziyech Begins in Attack

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010494741h
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Has 'No Confirmation' Regarding Andreas Christensen's Rumoured Barcelona Transfer

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010962439h
News

Chelsea Stars to Learn 2022 World Cup Fate as Draw Details Confirmed

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1009348758h
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Brentford | Premier League

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1000278091h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Brentford | Premier League

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1010787772h
News

Thomas Tuchel to Make Late Christian Pulisic Assessment Ahead of Chelsea vs Brentford

By Nick Emms2 hours ago