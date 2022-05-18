Thomas Tuchel has given an insight into the future of Chelsea as he has discussed the rubuilding job he has ahead of the takeover of the club before the summer transfer window.

Todd Boehly's consortium is set to take over from Roman Abramovich and the new owners have a job on their hands, with several of Chelsea's first team players out of contract this summer.

Speaking ahead of their penultimate game of the season, Chelsea boss Tuchel has opened up on the rebuilding job he has on his hands at Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are both set to depart at the end of the season when their contracts expire whilst Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso are being heavily linked with moves to Barcelona.

This would leave a huge gap in Chelsea's defence, with Tuchel given the job to rebuild his squad under the new ownership.

When asked about his squad for next season, Tuchey said: "Players are going out. We are rebuilding.

"This is always challenging but we are up for the challenge. I don’t know where we are from day one. What I can promise is that I will be here if I can promise that! I will be here with full energy and positive energy no matter what.

"We will still work for Chelsea and I refuse to think of negative scenarios. We will be competitive, on which level we will see."

He continued to open up on the disadvantages he faces in comparison to Manchester City and Liverpool, who are adding additions to already built squads.

"City and Liverpool are already improving the squad and set one benchmark after the other in all aspects of the game," he continued.

"Things are not easier for us. Normally I would say we arrive in good spirit and the right mindset on the first day of preparation then we create an atmosphere, work ethic and put all in to be ready on the first matchday of Premier League to win the game.”

