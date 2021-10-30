Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Discusses Reece James' Chelsea Role After Newcastle Brace

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise upon Reece James after the wing-back's brace secured Chelsea three points away to Newcastle.

    The 21-year-old bagged a second half brace with two impressive finishes to help Chelsea break the deadlock before Jorginho added a third from the penalty spot.

    Speaking after the match via football.london, Tuchel has discussed the performance of his goalscoring defender.

    sipa_35835966

    When asked if James has worked on his finishing, Tuchel said: "It's a complex game and I don't think Reece can score if Callum does do the dribbling and Chilly opens the space."

    The German continued to discuss the importance of James in the Chelsea system.

    "Reece is allowed to come inside, that's not a problem," he continued. "All the spaces we want to attack from, we have all the players in the spaces we want to be dangerous."

    "If it was so easy we would just demand it every three days! In general we rely on our wing-backs to arrive in the box. Chilly was decisive in the last matches. Azpi, Marcos were in earlier matches. " 

    sipa_35836541

    He finished by praising James' goalscoring contributions as the Blues came away with all three points.

    "Today it was Reecey, two brilliant finishes to secure the victory. It's not easy but when you play as wing-backs it is necessary to be dangerous from your positions."  he concluded.

    sipa_35834669
