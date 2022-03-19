Thomas Tuchel Discusses 'Special Moment' With Chelsea Fans Against LOCS Lille

Thomas Tuchel has opened up on a 'special moment' he shared with Chelsea fans after their victory over LOSC Lille.

The Blues boss went over to the travelling fans to join in with celebrations, pumping his fists to the away crowd.

Speaking on the moment, Tuchel revealed why he put his emotions on show in France.

He said: "Was a very special moments, so many supporters there. Discussions whether they should be allowed there. They saw the fighting spirit, not our most beautiful game. We found a way to transport the energy in the stands."

This comes after the UK Government have stopped Chelsea fans from purchasing tickets following Roman Abramovich's sanctioning.

Despite the limitations, the club have been cleared to fly for their game against Boro on Saturday evening as the UK Government waived restrictions on them.

Several fans purchased tickets for the match before the restrictions, but Chelsea were forced to return a big allocation, which was supposed to be over 4,000 at the Riverside.

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder commented on Chelsea's situation ahead of the clash.

He backed Chelsea to succeed once taken over, stating: "It will go up for sale and it will be bought by a billionaire, who will possibly invest more money into it, they'll possibly invest in the stadium, invest in the facilities, so I don't think there's, in the football world, an incredible amount of sympathy over what's happening, really, and I don't think Chelsea supporters would expect that as well.

"It will be a sort period before the takeover and Chelsea will go again and they'll go on from strength to strength."

