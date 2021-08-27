Thomas Tuchel Discusses Virgil Van Dijk And Romelu Lukaku Battle Ahead of Liverpool Clash

The boss is excited to see how the battle unfolds.

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he is looking forward to seeing Chelsea newboy Romelu Lukaku come up against Liverpool giant Virgil Van Dijk as the sides face off against eachother this weekend.

Tuchel's side face off against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. The Blues won the fixture last season at Anfield, but Klopp's men were without Van Dijk.

Speaking ahead of the match against Liverpool, Tuchel discussed the battle.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Speaking on Lukaku's challenge against one of the best defenders in the world, the Chelsea boss said: "I’m looking forward to it.

"Many spectators and fans of football are looking forward to that battle. It’s not only Van Dijk against Lukaku, it’s Liverpool vs Chelsea."

Lukaku got off to a fine start on his Chelsea debut, bullying Arsenal defenders Pablo Mari and Rob Holding as the pair received yellow cards. The Belgian also bagged on his debut but Tuchel is expecting a more difficult game for the striker.

"Of course for Romelu it’s a big challenge too. He had one match for us and was very impressive. It was a very good start" he said.

"From now on we are into details, adapting, connecting better and better. The stress test is on tomorrow at Anfield and we will see but when we signed him we knew we got a very experienced player. He’s experienced in terms of playing these big matches and he loves these stages. That’s why I expect the best what we can see from him.

"Right now, I am not sure if he has reached top level. Maybe not as he has only played one game in his legs. He will have a good match tomorrow because he loves to play in these kinds of matches. He’s a tough competitor."

Chelsea face Liverpool in the evening kick-off tomorrow.

