Thomas Tuchel Dismayed at Chelsea for Not Learning Defensive Lessons in Loss to Arsenal

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed his dismay at his side for not learning any defensive lessons in his side's 4-2 loss to Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening.

The midweek loss marked the Blues' third successive home loss, having conceded 11 goals across the three losses.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel revealed his disappointment at his side for their performance against London rivals Arsenal on Wednesday.

"I could say easily like the last three matches but I don't know why we needed another defeat like this, another performance like this," he told Carrie Brown TV.

"I thought we learned our lesson after national break with two defeats and seven goals and awful amount of individual mistakes with lack of discipline and investment. I thought we had the turnaround.

"It was needed and was quick and the players got all the praise. Obviously we didn't learn enough and we are in the same situation again."

At the west London side's post-match press conference, Tuchel revealed his thoughts on how the game played out, blaming his side for their mistakes.

"It was a totally wild and open game in the first half – already a 2-2 after we came back twice," he said, as quoted by football.london. "We had a good start but again gave the first goal away, which is impossible to do these things in consecutive matches.

"But we're doing it. We came back twice, and we scored another two in the second half, unfortunately for the wrong side.

"It's a level of mistakes, the number of mistakes in consecutive games here at home, it's impossible at this kind of level. You don't see this. It's simply impossible, but we're doing this at the moment, and you cannot win football games like this."

