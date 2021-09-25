'It is About Adapting' - Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Chelsea's Shape

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has dismissed criticisms of his side's structure after their loss to Manchester City.

The Blues suffered their first defeat of the season at home to the Premier League's reigning Champions, with a Gabriel Jesus goal being the only difference between the two sides.

Tuchel opted for a more defensive looking 3-5-2 formation, a system that worked so well against Tottenham Hotspur last week.

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Tuchel spoke to the media after the game about whether or not he thought his side were too defensive at times.

He said: "We can debate this endlessly and never have the answers.

"We decided for 3-5-2 but I don't think it is a matter of structure."

The Blues opted for a midfield three against their fellow league title contenders. However, this limited their numbers going forward and Chelsea found it difficult to get out of their own half of the pitch, particularly in the opening 45 minutes.

Tuchel realised a change had to be made and his side returned to a front three, but it was too little too late.

He added: "It is about adapting to the opponent to find the spaces."

The visitors continuously pressed the European Champions right from kick off, and their efforts up front were rewarded in the second half thanks to Jesus' strike.

Chelsea's second half was an improvement on the first, but City did well to limit their chances and hold on to the three points.

The Blues return to action on Wednesday evening against Juventus in the Champions League.

