September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Dismisses Criticisms of Chelsea's Structure Following Man City Defeat

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has dismissed criticisms of his side's structure after their loss to Manchester City.

The Blues suffered their first defeat of the season at home to the Premier League's reigning Champions, with a Gabriel Jesus goal being the only difference between the two sides. 

Tuchel opted for a more defensive looking 3-5-2 formation, a system that worked so well against Tottenham Hotspur last week.

1006859375

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Tuchel spoke to the media after the game about whether or not he thought his side were too defensive at times.

He said: "We can debate this endlessly and never have the answers. 

"We decided for 3-5-2 but I don't think it is a matter of structure."

The Blues opted for a midfield three against their fellow league title contenders. However, this limited their numbers going forward and Chelsea found it difficult to get out of their own half of the pitch, particularly in the opening 45 minutes.

1006859890

Tuchel realised a change had to be made and his side returned to a front three, but it was too little too late.

He added: "It is about adapting to the opponent to find the spaces."

The visitors continuously pressed the European Champions right from kick off, and their efforts up front were rewarded in the second half thanks to Jesus' strike.

Chelsea's second half was an improvement on the first, but City did well to limit their chances and hold on to the three points.

The Blues return to action on Wednesday evening against Juventus in the Champions League.

More Chelsea Coverage:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1006860721
News

'It is About Adapting' - Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Chelsea's Shape

just now
1006859375
News

'We Lacked Energy' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Jorginho and Thiago Silva Fitness Worries

42 minutes ago
1006860721
News

'We Were so Unprecise' - Thomas Tuchel's Disappointment Following Man City Loss

54 minutes ago
Tuchel CHE
News

'I Didn't Make the Best Choices Today' - Thomas Tuchel Takes Blame for Man City Defeat

1 hour ago
1006859400
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Reece James Injury Update Following Manchester City Clash

1 hour ago
1006860721
News

'City Deserved to Win' - Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Manchester City Loss

1 hour ago
Tuchel confused
News

'Not Complex Enough' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Reason Chelsea Lost to Manchester City

1 hour ago
1006860721
News

'I Did Not Feel the Belief' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission About Chelsea Team After Man City Defeat

1 hour ago