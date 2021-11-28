Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Disucusses Importance of Chelsea Finding First Goal After Manchester United Disappointment

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has revealed the importance of Chelsea scoring the first goal in matches in order to win the game following his side's 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

The Blues went behind early in the second half despite dominating the proceedings.

Speaking to the press after the match via football.london, Tuchel revealed that he believes it is crucial his team for his team to score the first goal of the game in order to go on and win the match.

imago1008325309h

When assessing his team's performance, the German said: "I was happy to coach the team. I saw a huge effort, we had so many ball recoveries and put the pressure high.

"We were brave and couragous but they defended deep and then you need the first goal. If you don't score, you always run a bit behind because you feel you're the stronger team. We had two/three changes we maybe should've used but in general I like the way we played."

Read More

imago1008330645h

The Blues registered 22 shots, whilst Manchester United had three attempts. However, the points were shared as Chelsea moved to just one point clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Up next for Tuchel's side is a trip to relegation battling Watford as they look to mantain their position on top of the table.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008325309h
News

Thomas Tuchel Disucusses Importance of Chelsea Finding First Goal After Manchester United Disappointment

30 seconds ago
imago1008330645h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Revelation Over Chelsea Shape Against Manchester United

30 minutes ago
imago1007747695h
News

'He Was Tired' - Tuchel Blames Lack of Game Time for Alonso Performance Against Manchester United

1 hour ago
imago1008330645h
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains His Late Chelsea Substitutions Against Manchester United

1 hour ago
imago1008325309h
News

Thomas Tuchel Happy With 'Brave And Courageous' Chelsea Performance Against Manchester United

2 hours ago
imago1008114688h (1)
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Opens Up On Dismissal Of Playing Legend Frank Lampard

2 hours ago
imago1008327309h
News

'It's a Big Point' - David de Gea On Surprise Draw With Chelsea

2 hours ago
imago1005384043h
News

'It's Unbelievable' - Thiago Silva On Huge Impact Thomas Tuchel Has Had Since Joining Chelsea

2 hours ago