Thomas Tuchel Disucusses Importance of Chelsea Finding First Goal After Manchester United Disappointment

Thomas Tuchel has revealed the importance of Chelsea scoring the first goal in matches in order to win the game following his side's 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

The Blues went behind early in the second half despite dominating the proceedings.

Speaking to the press after the match via football.london, Tuchel revealed that he believes it is crucial his team for his team to score the first goal of the game in order to go on and win the match.

When assessing his team's performance, the German said: "I was happy to coach the team. I saw a huge effort, we had so many ball recoveries and put the pressure high.

"We were brave and couragous but they defended deep and then you need the first goal. If you don't score, you always run a bit behind because you feel you're the stronger team. We had two/three changes we maybe should've used but in general I like the way we played."

The Blues registered 22 shots, whilst Manchester United had three attempts. However, the points were shared as Chelsea moved to just one point clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Up next for Tuchel's side is a trip to relegation battling Watford as they look to mantain their position on top of the table.

