Thomas Tuchel Doesn't Care How Old Thiago Silva Is If He Continues to Perform for Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted he is not interested in how old Thiago Silva is so long as he continues to perform at a high level for the Blues.

The Brazilian centre-back is 37-years-old now and has seemingly not dropped quality since reaching the heights of his career at Paris Saint-Germain.

Silva moved to west London back in 2020 under Frank Lampard and has since gone on to win the Champions League, the year after reaching the final under Tuchel at PSG.

imago1011593438h

Speaking ahead of his side's Premier League clash against Everton on Sunday afternoon, Tuchel praised his star centre-back for his services to the Blues, insisting he will continue to play so long as he continues to perform.

"If Thiago (Silva) helps us and can perform, we don't care about how old he is," he said, as quoted by football.london. "And we don't care how young somebody is. When you are ready, you are ready.

Silva extended his contract with the Blues earlier on in the season, meaning he will remain at Stamford Bridge until the end of the 2022/23 season.

imago1009361975h (1)

Tuchel went on to praise his various academy products including Mason Mount and Reece James, insisting age - young or old - is not a factor when he picks his teamsheet.

"I strongly believe you find your way if you have what it takes. I am very grateful for the quality the academy produces and grateful for the culture at Chelsea to push these boys through, and this is top, top quality.

"It is our job to let them play, to prepare them and push them on this kind of level. This is what Chelsea is about. I am happy for that."

