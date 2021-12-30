Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Thomas Tuchel 'Doesn't Know' What to Expect From Chelsea Players After Draw vs Brighton

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has made an honest admission, claiming he does not know what to expect from his side after the Blues' draw at home to Brighton.

Romelu Lukaku's first-half goal was not enough as Danny Welbeck netted a late equaliser to see the two sides share the points on Wednesday night.

Speaking to the press after the match via football.london, Tuchel made an honest admission about his Chelsea team.

imago1008859351h

When asked about the game in relation to Chelsea's Premier League title hopes, Tuchel said: "This is where we are and we need to adapt to the demands in this situation. I know what it is, I competed heavily for the win against Brighton but I simply don't know what I can expect from my players now.

Read More

"We have never done something like this. We simply have to see what we get."

The head coach continued to discuss the impact of having N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic back to his squad, believing that if they were available for the whole season that Chelsea would be higher up the table.

He said: "We can play better but we need the full squad over weeks and weeks.

"If you see the impact from N’Golo Kante that he has if he only plays 30 minutes. One single player if you add the minutes that he is missing over a season, if you add the minutes over Mateo Kovacic it is too much."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

