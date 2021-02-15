Thomas Tuchel doesn't regret taking Chelsea job after leaving family in Paris

Thomas Tuchel insists he doesn't regret taking the job at Chelsea after he was forced to leave his family in Paris ahead of accepting the vacancy in west London.

The 47-year-old took the Head Coach job at the end of January after Frank Lampard was dismissed, and he's made a flying start to life in west London.

He remains unbeaten in his first five games in charge (W4, D1) and has overseen Chelsea coming back into contention for the Champions League places following an upturn in form.

(Photo by OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuchel parted ways with PSG in December and was set to take the rest of the season off, but the job at Chelsea was too hard to turn down.

But that came with its challenges. He has revealed that he's had to leave his family in Paris for the time being, but despite the difficulties, he doesn't regret accepting the job in the English capital, saying it's amazing to be part of the Chelsea family.

"Christmas, job-wise, was not the best Christmas I ever had and suddenly it feels right now that we missed the best present under the tree, which took a while to find it and open it," said Tuchel.

"I never regretted the decision to accept this challenge here. So far it feels absolutely amazing to be a part of the Chelsea family and play a part in this club.

"Privately, it did mean we had to take a very, very quick decision family-wise, that my family stays at the moment in Paris to finish school with the kids and at the moment it isn't easy – impossible, in fact – to travel for all of us.

"Things are well organised, my kids go to school, but it would be nice if we could be together, but this was the decision and now we have to cope with it. Like many other people.

"But you know, we are still privileged, safe and healthy so I don't want to complain too much.

"I would like it to be different, but no complaints – we are healthy and we are still together as a family even if now there is a distance between us. Hopefully things will soon get better."

