'We Fight Through the Hard Moments' - Thomas Tuchel Insists on Chelsea Not Being Too Self Critical

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has highlighted how important it is for his side to not be too critical of themselves ahead of their Champions League clash against Malmo.

The Blues are currently playing around two games a week as they look to progress on the European stage, as well as competing in the Premier League and Carabao Cup.

Saturday's 1-0 win away at Brentford was their first game back after the international break and the players had to work hard late on to the prevent the hosts from equalising.

Speaking to the media ahead of his side's European fixture on Wednesday, Tuchel commented on how he wants his squad's mentality to be, saying: "There is not shame in having a tight match in Brentford. There is no shame we need a late winner against Southampton.

"It is important we don't feel ashamed and be too critical of ourselves. We fight through the hard moments. We want to be a team nobody likes to play against."

The Blues had to fight until the very end against Southampton, with two late goals from Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell helping to secure the win. Likewise with Brentford, Edouard Mendy was called into action numerous times to keep the score at 1-0.

Tuchel also spoke on how tough it is to play in the Premier League, adding: "We are on a good way, from there we try to improve.

"Will it ever feel easy? I'm not sure it feels easy for any team in the Premier League. We have to embrace the situation that it's difficult. We find ways to win games, we need to improve."

Chelsea kick off against Malmo at 8:00 PM (UK) on Wednesday night.

