Thomas Tuchel Drops Hint Over Chelsea Players' Future This Summer

Thomas Tuchel insists every Chelsea player will be given a chance to impress in pre-season but knows many will have to be loaned or sold.

The Chelsea boss is currently managing a large squad in pre-season at Cobham with first-team squad members arriving back from their summer breaks, joining and adding to the group made up of other first-team players, Academy stars and returning loanees.

Chelsea will have to start trimming the squad down with just over two weeks to go until their 2021/22 campaign gets underway.

Many have impressed Tuchel which will give him dilemmas over their future, including Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Armando Broja and Dujon Sterling.

Tuchel has declared everyone will get their opportunity and he is giving each and every player a fair chance regardless of their history or non-history at the club.

However, the German has acknowledged that tough decisions will have to be made over players' futures at the club this summer.

What Thomas Tuchel said

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Tuchel said: "I have never had that before (managing a sizeable group of returning loan players). That was new, I was not scared about it, but I was curious to see how the mentality is because don't forget, some of them leave their families behind, some of them want to stay in their loan clubs, some of them have not that possibility

"Some of them have done two or three pre-seasons here already. Some of them want to look absolutely for the chance to stay, some of them want to maybe leave. They're humans, they're not robots and that's why we have to accept it's not the easiest situation also for them.

"But what I’ve experienced every day is the complete opposite – it’s a very positive group, hardworking, full of desire to learn, hungry in every training session and ready to go.

"It's such a good mix with the five or six guys who were with us here in the last half-a-year. I'm absolutely happy because it's so much easier than I thought, it's so easy and so nice to be the coach of these guys. There are possibilities for all of us and this group deserves our full attention, and they get it.

"I don't judge on where you come from or what your history is, or what you earn or what your status is. I'm in charge of this group so they get my 100 per cent. I give my everything, they give it back, they make me smile, I give even more, that makes them smile, they give even more.

"You try every year to create a certain atmosphere where everybody is happy to come, everybody feels valued, everybody feels confident but everybody knows at the same time what is expected from them and then you have to live up to your talent.

"These guys are full of talent and now it's on us to push them to their highest level possible. Then we will decide is this in the moment good enough for us, does this help us, is it better for the player to go on loan or get sold. This comes as the last step in this give and take."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube