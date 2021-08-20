Thomas Tuchel Drops Major Romelu Lukaku Selection Hint Ahead of Arsenal Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has dropped a huge selection hint regarding new signing Romelu Lukaku, who looks set to make his debut against Arsenal.

The German is keen to have the striker in his line-up as Chelsea struggled for goals last season.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Tuchel hinted that Lukaku will be on the pitch against Arsenal.

EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas/Sipa USA

When asked about his chance of playing, Tuchel admitted: "We have one more training to go. The week was a heavy load with him. He was with the late starters from our guys. It was an overload week so far.

"Today was low intensity. Tomorrow we have an important training session before the match. We are hoping he’s on the pitch for Sunday and it looks like it."

Lukaku completed his return to Chelsea from Inter Milan for a club record fee of £97.5 million last week and has been training with the team since Tuesday.

The striker has previously hinted that he will make his debut against Arsenal.

He said: "I’ve been training. I did a full pre-season. Now I try to get my teammates better and I’m available if the manager wants to play me."

Chelsea fans will be hoping to catch a glimpse of their new number nine in action as the Blues head to the Emirates to face their London rivals.

The Blues began the 2021/22 season with a victory at home to Crystal Palace whilst Arsenal lost 2-0 at Premier League newboys Brentford.

