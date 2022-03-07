Thomas Tuchel Drops Reece James Selection Hint Ahead of Norwich City Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has dropped a hint regarding Reece James' involvement against Norwich City on Thursday night.

The Blues travel to Carrow Road to face bottom of the table Norwich in Premier League action.

Speaking to the press, via Independent Sport, Tuchel has hinted that James could start once again.

IMAGO / News Images

Speaking on the wing-back's performance against Burnley, where he scored a goal and registered an assist, Tuchel said: “The good thing is I think it makes a huge difference for Reece if he plays 65 or 70 minutes or 90 minutes, which is now ideal because we have four days in between which should give us the possibility to play in Norwich.

“Of course we have to take care and we cannot overuse him.”

This comes after the German head coach praised the defender's impact in his first game back from injury and it looks likely he will feature again against Norwich.

IMAGO / News Images

James' last Premier League start came in December against Brighton and Hove Albion, where he injured his hamstring.

"We missed him for such a long time that we almost got used to it," said Tuchel, as quoted by football.london. "I think it was like nine weeks and we played something like 25 matches in that time.

"We were constantly trying to find solutions and we did find solutions as a team, and we managed to win games and even trophies in this period but once he is back and plays three times, and first time from the beginning, you see what we missed.

"Huge quality and it's very impressive how decisive he is in training and in the games."

