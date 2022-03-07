Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Drops Reece James Selection Hint Ahead of Norwich City Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has dropped a hint regarding Reece James' involvement against Norwich City on Thursday night.

The Blues travel to Carrow Road to face bottom of the table Norwich in Premier League action.

Speaking to the press, via Independent Sport, Tuchel has hinted that James could start once again.

imago1010365217h

Speaking on the wing-back's performance against Burnley, where he scored a goal and registered an assist, Tuchel said: “The good thing is I think it makes a huge difference for Reece if he plays 65 or 70 minutes or 90 minutes, which is now ideal because we have four days in between which should give us the possibility to play in Norwich.

“Of course we have to take care and we cannot overuse him.”

Read More

This comes after the German head coach praised the defender's impact in his first game back from injury and it looks likely he will feature again against Norwich.

imago1010364817h

James' last Premier League start came in December against Brighton and Hove Albion, where he injured his hamstring.

"We missed him for such a long time that we almost got used to it," said Tuchel, as quoted by football.london. "I think it was like nine weeks and we played something like 25 matches in that time.

"We were constantly trying to find solutions and we did find solutions as a team, and we managed to win games and even trophies in this period but once he is back and plays three times, and first time from the beginning, you see what we missed.

"Huge quality and it's very impressive how decisive he is in training and in the games."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010318694h
News

Report: Roman Abramovich Could Still Own Chelsea in Summer Despite Sale Statement

By Nick Emms45 minutes ago
imago1009227635h
Transfer News

Revealed: Details of Tiemoue Bakayoko's AC Milan Loan & Purchase Clause Amid Chelsea Return Links

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010365574h
News

Thomas Tuchel Highlights Kai Havertz's Strengths in Comparison to Chelsea Forwards

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010295048h
News

Revealed: Roman Abramovich Wants to Sell Chelsea to Person Who Will Continue His Policy & Redevelop Stamford Bridge

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010364798h
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Full of Praise for Kai Havertz After Burnley Brace

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010360760h
News

Tuchel Discusses Havertz, Lukaku and Werner Chelsea Selection Dilemma

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1006992089h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Marcos Alonso's Chelsea Absence Due to Covid-19

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1010144506h
News

Revealed: Why Roman Abramovich is Unlikely to Sell Chelsea to Conor McGregor

By Nick Emms16 hours ago