Thomas Tuchel Drops Selection Hint About Chelsea Youngsters Ahead of Chesterfield Clash

Thomas Tuchel has hinted that Chelsea's youngsters will be involved in their FA Cup  third round tie against non-league Chesterfield on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues will be looking to progress to the next round comfortably, sitting four divisions above their opposition.

Speaking ahead of the match via the Chelsea Fifth Stand App, Tuchel has dropped a selection hint regarding the club's youngsters.

imago1002676187h

When asked if the match against Chesterfield is the ideal opportunity to play some Cobham academy graduates, Tuchel said: "You need to deserve your place in the squad, nothing is a gift at this club. If you're ready to play, if you show us and your teammates you have the chance to get some minutes.

"We demand the very best of everybody. We should appreciate the opportunity to play that kind of match at Stamford Bridge. There is no travelling. It's a good opportunity to play some minutes."

Read More

Therefore it looks like several of the club's upcoming stars could feature against the Spireites on Saturday.

imago1008971757h

Trio Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Xavi Simons all made their Chelsea debuts last month, starting in the Carabao Cup quarter-final clash at Brentford and proved that they could play for the first team.

This means that the three could be involved once more for Tuchel's side as they face the National League leaders in the cup.

However, several players returning to fitness such as Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Timo Werner are likely to play so there could be a mix of youth and experience for the Blues.

