Revealed: Thomas Tuchel's Stance on Chelsea-Linked Declan Rice Ahead of West Ham Clash

December 4, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Drops Transfer Hint Regarding Chelsea-Linked Declan Rice Ahead of West Ham Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on Declan Rice as the Blues are linked with the West Ham midfielder.

This comes as Chelsea prepare to face West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the match via football.london, Tuchel has heaped praise on the English midfielder.

Rice was previously at Chelsea, playing in the Cobahm Academy alongside life-long friend Mason Mount.

The 22-year-old has often been linked with a return to his boyhood club and it has been reported that this could be his last season in east London.

The Blues are 'likely' to target Rice next summer as they look to add to their midfield.

Read More

Now, Tuchel has revealed his stance on the midfielder as Chelsea prepare to travel to the London Stadium to face Rice's West Ham on Saturday.

When asked about the England international, Tuchel did not hold back his praise as he said: “I am absolutely impressed by (Thomas) Soucek and him (Rice).

“I am absolutely aware that he is a Chelsea boy and he comes through the academy and he is very close to our guys. He’s a very strong player.”

Chelsea already have a wealth of talent from Cobham in their starting XI, with Tuchel most recently giving Trevoh Chalobah the chance to impress and it looks like he is a fan of Rice.

