Thomas Tuchel Eager To Win Club World Cup With Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has announced he is eager to win the Club World Cup with his west London side.

Since arriving at Chelsea in January 2021, Tuchel has transformed the side into one of the most dangerous threats in world football, winning the Champions League within six months of being at the club.

The Club World Cup competition is set to be held in "early 2022", meaning it could be hosted anywhere from January to March.

As quoted by football.london, Tuchel was discussing his side's hectic fixture schedule, when he expressed his desire to win the competition.

"We want to win titles and we want to win this competition.

"It has a lot of tradition and a lot of prestige and we feel blessed to play it because you can only play it if you win the European Champions League.

"I don’t know if it’s in January or February. It’s too far ahead. I plan for two, three, four weeks but we know we play in this competition and we would love to win it.

"Make no mistake we absolutely want to win the competition."

Chelsea's upcoming fixture schedule looks hectic already, with three games in the space of seven days this week.

January will see the side face Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and Arsenal all in the space of five games.

