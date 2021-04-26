Thomas Tuchel: Eden Hazard will want to make a point against former club Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has hailed the quality of Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard and believes he 'wants to make a point' when he comes up against his former side in the Champions League.

Real Madrid and Chelsea were drawn together in the semi-finals which sees them face each other competitively for the first time since 1998.

Zinedine Zidane has confirmed Hazard's availability which will see him come up against his old employers after leaving the club for the Bernabeu back in the summer of 2019.

And Tuchel is aware of what Hazard can bring to the table and expects the Belgian to make a point when Chelsea visit the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

"He is a top quality player and a key player for many years at this club and this league, the hardest in the world," said Tuchel ahead of the game.

"So consistent. I have the biggest respect for him. He is a big player, we have many people here who know him well.

"He was a key player for this club now he plays for Real Madrid.

"He is fit, had a comeback in the last game. If he plays, I am sure he wants to make a point.

"They can leave his spot open and only play with ten if they want!"

Tuchel wants a top-level performance from his side in Spain as they hope to reach the finals for the first time since their Munich triumph in 2012.

He added: "We come into this important game in a good way. It is the best way to arrive into a huge Champions League match, with a crucial win under our belt.

"It is a crucial experience we have in our luggage and it makes the bond in the team strong and close. Tomorrow we clearly need to put in another top-level team performance, against a strong Real Madrid side.

"The next challenge is for us to keep this level, don’t drop from it and I strongly believe in our squad. Maybe the next step is to keep the level and not over-expect to go to the next step."

