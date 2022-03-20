Thomas Tuchel Emphasises Importance of Chelsea Setting Example to Fans & Employees Amid Takeover Uncertainty

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has emphasised the importance of setting an example to both fans and employees amid takeover uncertainty at the club.

Since the news that Blues owner Roman Abramovich was being sanctioned by the UK government, plenty of speculation involving the future of the club has surrounded Stamford Bridge.

As a result, the European champions have been put up for sale and American merchant bank, the Raine Group, were accepting bids until Friday 18 March when the deadline passed.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Speaking to BBC Sport after his side's 2-0 FA Cup win over Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon, Tuchel stressed how important it is that Chelsea set an example for players and fans.

"I'm very happy, and very impressed. We accepted that at some point the situation as we did not cause it.

"Nothing we can do will change the situation. But what is in our hands is to stay focused and set an example.

"Many people in Chelsea are more concerned and worried about what is going on and what will happen. It's important we take the responsibility and show the right spirits and attitude.

"We also need to show because of our talent. We push to our limit, this is what we do. It's very good at the moment."

IMAGO / PA Images

When questioned on when fans should expect a resolution on the takeover, Tuchel seemed reluctant to offer too much information at this early stage.

"I know about the timescale (of when bids had to be made) but I don’t know anything about the offers," he said, as quoted by football.london. "I don’t know how many offers, if they are serious or who they are from.

"I am not so much interested in the details of the process. I know the guidelines of the process. This is enough for me. When it gets crucial and decisive then it is enough that I know it."

