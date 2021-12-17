Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Encourages Chelsea Momentum in Premier League Title Race

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has commented on his side's recent dip in form in previous weeks. 

Despite the Blues only losing once since the end of September they have appeared to struggle in their recent games, including narrow wins against Watford and Leeds United. 

They are currently third in the Premier League table and five points behind leaders Manchester City, but that gap will reduce to two if they beat Everton on Thursday. 

Speaking to the official Chelsea website ahead of the fixture, Tuchel shared his thoughts on his side's recent run of results, particularly after their late winner against Leeds on Saturday.

"We are on it and I think the late goal victory and luck can also help sometimes to catch momentum back. We had the chance to give two days off and recover mentally, so let’s see.

Read More

"I am still confident that we can get back on track and sometimes it is maybe necessary to understand how much we work and like how hard it is to be consistent on that level where we were."

Chelsea have only lost three games in all competitions this season, with losses to  City, Juventus and West Ham.

They are one of three teams in this season's title race, with City and Liverpool also aiming for the coveted Premier League trophy.

The Blues are also through to the knockout stages of the Champions League where they will face LOSC Lille in February, and they will travel to Brentford in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals next week.

