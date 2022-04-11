Thomas Tuchel Encourages Chelsea to Dream of Real Madrid Comeback in Champions League

Thomas Tuchel has encouraged his Chelsea players to dream of a comeback against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Blues go into the game after losing 3-1 at Stamford Bridge, planning to overturn the deficit with a top performance in Spain.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Tuchel urged his side to allow themselves to dream of a comeback in Madrid.

IMAGO / Sportimage

When asked what Chelsea need to come out on top in the tie, he said: "We need nothing else than a fantastic script if we want to overcome it.

"The task is incredibly high given the circumstances, where we play, who we play, at what stage. We are always allowed to dream. It is important to imagine, to dream about it."

The head coach continued to ramp up the pressure on his Chelsea team, who looked impressive as they beat Southampton 6-0 at the weekend.

"It will not shift the focus from the fact we need to deliver and we will be ready," he continued. "We will support our team and try hard. It is worth trying, it's sports. It's the game and the beauty of the game is everything is possible always. It is worth trying. We will see.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"Hopefully we have a match where belief grows. Hopefully we can fulfil our dream, live up to our dream. We have to invest a lot and live up to our level."

The Blues boss concluded by comparing this season's clash to last year's semi-final, where Chelsea triumphed over two legs.

"We had last season in an empty Stamford Bridge, a very intense match. We lost ball possession too then. That is not the statistic to say we do not have an intense game. We struggled in counter-pressing. Can we do it now? Let's see. The game is different."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube