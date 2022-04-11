Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Encourages Chelsea to Dream of Real Madrid Comeback in Champions League

Thomas Tuchel has encouraged his Chelsea players to dream of a comeback against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Blues go into the game after losing 3-1 at Stamford Bridge, planning to overturn the deficit with a top performance in Spain.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Tuchel urged his side to allow themselves to dream of a comeback in Madrid.

imago1011109300h

When asked what Chelsea need to come out on top in the tie, he said: "We need nothing else than a fantastic script if we want to overcome it.

"The task is incredibly high given the circumstances, where we play, who we play, at what stage. We are always allowed to dream. It is important to imagine, to dream about it."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The head coach continued to ramp up the pressure on his Chelsea team, who looked impressive as they beat Southampton 6-0 at the weekend.

"It will not shift the focus from the fact we need to deliver and we will be ready," he continued. "We will support our team and try hard. It is worth trying, it's sports. It's the game and the beauty of the game is everything is possible always. It is worth trying. We will see.

imago1011110226h

"Hopefully we have a match where belief grows. Hopefully we can fulfil our dream, live up to our dream. We have to invest a lot and live up to our level."

The Blues boss concluded by comparing this season's clash to last year's semi-final, where Chelsea triumphed over two legs.

"We had last season in an empty Stamford Bridge, a very intense match. We lost ball possession too then. That is not the statistic to say we do not have an intense game. We struggled in counter-pressing. Can we do it now? Let's see. The game is different."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011130155h
News

'There is Hope' - Mateo Kovacic Shares Thoughts on Chelsea's Champions League Chances Against Real Madrid

By Rob Calcutt30 minutes ago
imago1009355678h
News

UK Government Satisfied With Chelsea Bidders Ahead of Upcoming Takeover

By Rob Calcutt33 minutes ago
imago1011167379h
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Sends Honest Message to Timo Werner Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011174799h
News

'Task is Incredibly High' - Thomas Tuchel Says Chelsea Can 'Dream' Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago0014656121h
News

Tanenbaum's Anti-Semitism Campaigns Likely to Impress Abramovich Ahead of Pagliuca's Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010567957h (1)
News

NBA Chairman Larry Tanenbaum Joins Stephen Pagliuca's Bid for Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1010578823h
News

Potential New Chelsea Owners Want to Keep Marina Granovskaia Amid Upcoming Takeover

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011174799h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Try Against Real Madrid Despite 'Not the Biggest Chance'

By Nick Emms2 hours ago