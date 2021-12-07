Thomas Tuchel Encourages Chelsea to Improve Little 'Details' Ahead of Zenit Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has encouraged his side to improve on the 'little details' of their game as the Blues prepare to face Zenit in the Champions League on Wednesday.

This comes after Chelsea left the London Stadium empty-handed on Saturday, losing 3-2 to West Ham.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Group H game, Tuchel discussed the things his side must improve.

When asked how the Blues can improve after dropping points and performance levels dipping in recent weeks, Tuchel said: "We need to step up in details and do our details to our standards. We need to do this on the highest level and do it relentlessly. No matter what the result is, what the occasion is or how big the adversity is. We have some space where we can improve in the details but it is not about the big picture in the moment.”

This comes after a poor performance in Chelsea's 2-1 victory over Watford was followed by a 3-2 loss in east London to West Ham.

Chelsea have several injury concerns, especially in midflield, which has been linked to the performances but Tuchel continued to reveal how the drop in form helps the team with their ambition to turn thing around.

“It is like this. I feel it also personally like you have a certain anger in you that you don’t have when you win," he continued.

"There is a certain anger and ambition to turn things around. This makes you at first feel very bad but brings out the need for you personally to step up and show a reaction. We try to avoid it because everybody hates to lose but it happened. Like I said after the game and when we analysed the datas and performance, I don’t think it’s necessary to ask the big questions."

