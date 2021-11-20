Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Encourages Chelsea to Keep Momentum Going Following Leicester City Victory

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has encouraged his side to keep going as they sit top of the Premier League table following victory over Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues came out 3-0 victors at the King Power Stadium thanks to goals from Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic.

Speaking to the press after the match via football.london, Tuchel encouraged his side to keep the good times coming.

When asked about Chelsea being top of the Premier League, Tuchel challenged his side to keep going.

He said: "We want to do our thing over and over again,to reach our standards and push the limits. I'm happy with the way we played today and of course the result. These are the only things we can influence."

Next up for the Blues in the league is Manchester United, who will go into the game on the back of a 4-1 loss to Watford, with Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer's position as manager under threat.

Chelsea could face the side without the Norwegian in charge, as there remain doubts surrounding his future at Old Trafford.

The Blues currently sit top of the Premier League table and will be hoping to extend their lead over their rivals as Tuchel seeks his first domestic title at Chelsea.


