Thomas Tuchel Encourages Limited Chelsea Crowd to Bring Energy to Arsenal Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has encouraged the limited capacity crowd at Stamford Bridge to bring their energy to the Blues' Premier League clash against Arsenal on Wednesday.

Following Roman Abramovich's sanctioning, Chelsea were unable to sell further tickets for their matches and this means that only season ticket holders are allowed to attend matches from now.

This means against Arsenal, Chelsea will have a limited crowd and Blues boss Tuchel has urged the fans in attendance to bring their energy to help his side.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match, Tuchel was informed of the limited capacity crowd as he showed surprise.

He said: “Oh, okay. That’s not an advantage, of course. We want to play home matches and in general want to play in front of full stadium. The game is for the spectators and supporters so that’s bad news actually. I was not aware of it. Maybe someone told me and I forgot it, this is possible."

The German continued to end a message to Chelsea fans in attendence,asking them to bring their energy to make their impact felt from the stands.

"Let’s turn things around. Maybe everybody is aware of that and pushes a little bit more because we lack quantity but should not lack quality of support," he said.

"I can only remind everybody of the match against Leicester last season of the corona situation where it was first time spectators were allowed at the Bridge. There was like 15,000 and all the players said it felt like a full stadium. Hopefully we can be the spark to bring everybody into that kind of mood to give a little bit more than normal.”

