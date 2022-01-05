Thomas Tuchel 'Enjoys' Romelu Lukaku Presusre & Believes it Gives Chelsea Edge

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he enjoys the pressure put on him by Romelu Lukaku and admitted that it gives the Blues an edge.

This comes after the Belgian went behind Chelsea's back to conduct an interview with Sky Sport Italia about his time in Italy.

Speaking to the press via the Athletic, Tuchel admitted that he enjoys the pressure that Lukaku put on him.

The 28-year-old admitted that Chelsea's current system does not suit him, leading to media outrage as there were reports that Lukaku put pressure on his head coach.

Since then, the pair have had a positive meeting which resulted in Lukaku's apology and now the Belgian is set to return to action for the Blues.

When asked about the pressure that the striker has put on the club, Tuchel said: "The pressure is part of my daily business. In general it is something we enjoy and it gives us a certain edge.

"In moments like this it’s necessary to take decisions and trust your leadership, to believe in what you do and to stay focussed, stay calm and show belief in the values that we implemented to work together. That’s what we did."

The striker will want to return to goalscoring form as Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday night as the club look to put the situation behind them.

Antonio Conte, Lukaku's former boss, will also be returning to Stamford Bridge.

