    • October 27, 2021
    'Every Competition is Important' - Thomas Tuchel On Chelsea's Trophy Priorities This Season

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel says 'every competition is important' to Chelsea this season as they look to fight on all fronts.

    Chelsea are going strong in the Premier League, sitting at the top of the table after nine games and also sit well in second in their Champions League group behind Juventus. 

    In the Carabao Cup they are still going along smoothly after another penalty shootout win, this time against Southampton, to progress into the quarters.

    sipa_35777844

    Chelsea have now a packed out calendar heading into November and December which will leave Tuchel with the task of managing his squad to ensure they are fully recovered and fit for each game. 

    They are now just two games away from the final in the Carabao Cup, and Tuchel was asked following the 4-3 penalty shootout win about where the competition ranks in terms of importance of winning trophies.

    "Every competition is important," responded the Chelsea head coach to the official Chelsea website.

    "We don’t want to judge them. When we prepare for matches and wear the shirt, we play all in. That’s what this club and the players are all about. The players who got a chance used it."

    sipa_35707087 (5)

    Tuchel was pleased with his side's application on Tuesday night to deal with the constant challenges that the Saints posed in the capital. 

    "When you play Southampton you know what you get, intensity, high pressing, a team full of courage and speed," he added.

    "It’s their identity. You have to accept things get tough, and the challenges are constantly there. That’s why I am happy with the performance and the result."

