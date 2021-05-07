Thomas Tuchel: Everybody was happy on Cobham return after Real Madrid win

Thomas Tuchel revealed spirits were high in the Chelsea camp when they returned to the Cobham training ground on Thursday morning after they progressed into the Champions League final.

Chelsea sealed a 3-1 aggregate win over Real Madrid on Wednesday night following a 2-0 win in the second leg at Stamford Bridge.

They will face Manchester City in the final on May 29, an incredible achievement for Tuchel after just four months in charge of the club.

The spirits were high post-match and they followed the following morning when the squad returned to Cobham on Thursday morning.

Speaking to the media ahead of their Premier League clash against Manchester City on Saturday, a dress rehearsal for the European final, Tuchel said: "Well, it was a nice morning on Thursday, to arrive and to see everybody happy at Cobham and enjoying the feeling after a big win. Then we started to organise things for the last week of the season that we have now, which is absolutely amazing and a big reward.

"It's nice but at the same time, it's already the second day [after the win over Real Madrid] and the it's the to prepare the next Premier League match, to prepare the schedule for flights and so on for that. So the schedule keeps us busy."

Chelsea reached the final for the second time, the first since their victory back in 2012 in Munich, while City are in the final for the first ever time.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube