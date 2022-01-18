Thomas Tuchel Still 'Loves' Mason Mount Despite Man City Dropping

Thomas Tuchel insists Mason Mount is still loved despite being dropped from the Chelsea side during the defeat to Manchester City at the weekend.

The 23-year-old lost his spot in the Chelsea side against Pep Guardiola's side as he came on with ten minutes to go at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea fell to a 1-0 defeat and Mount was far from impressed after starting on the bench, giving Tuchel the 'burning eyes' treatment which the Blues head coach full understood.

IMAGO / PA Images

Mount, who has scored seven goals in 29 appearances for Chelsea this term, has been ever-present since he joined the first-team following multiple loan spells.

But Tuchel withdrew his 'untouchable' role on Saturday but in adamant he still loves the England international after explaining the reasons for his omission.

"I felt Mason not in the 100 per cent zone where he is like untouchable, which he normally almost is," admitted Tuchel.

"So we took that decision and it can happen from time to time. He’s not happy about it, but it will not last long because everyone loves Mason – me included."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Tuchel thinks Mount could be suffering from the injury absences of Ben Chilwell and Reece James.

He added: "Reece, N’Golo and him (Mount) were so strong together. This is what we've been talking about([relationships on the pitch): when you turn, you know without even looking he will come now or I will go and get the pass and he will come in, so I will be here.

"We are missing this. And I think, without asking him now, Mason is missing this. He has this genuine understanding with Reece and with Chilly (Ben Chilwell) on the other side."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube