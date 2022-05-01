Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he is looking forward to meeting his predecessor, Frank Lampard, as the pair face off at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The German took over from Lampard in January 2021 and went on to lift the Champions League in his first season at the helm before Lampard took the Everton job earlier this season.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app on meeting Lampard for the first time, Tuchel admitted that he is excited but also will not 'exchange gifts' with the former Blues boss.

He said: "I still don't feel 100% comfortable because I took over from him in the middle of the year. We had a quick chat because he's a real gentleman and sent me a long message. I replied to him.

"It was a very nice story and also a story that football needs like Pep in Barcelona, Xavi now. I like these kind of stories. To play against him in Everton is also big. Was very nice, we had an exchange of messages.

"We now meet for the first time. I am looking forward to it because I was a huge fan of him as a player and he was a gentleman when I took over. I am happy to meet him in person."

The German finalised by admitting that the pair will not 'exchange gifts' as his Chelsea team look to pile on the misery for Everton.

"We will not exchange any gifts I think on Sunday. This is agreed!" he concluded.

