Thomas Tuchel Expecting 'Big Fight' for Chelsea Against Leeds United in 'Do-Or-Die' Game

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is expecting his Chelsea side to be in for a 'big fight' in their Premier League 'do-or-die' match against Leeds United.

The Blues travel to Elland Road to face Jesse Marsch's side as the Peacocks fight for their survival in the Premier League.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match, Tuchel outlined what he is expecting from the match.

He said: “It looks different (to reverse fixture). They even stepped up in their physical input, which is quite remarkable because we thought they already played on their top level physical wise under Bielsa but they stepped up in terms of high intensity runs, in terms of attacking.

"This is what we expect, they play a slightly different formation. Not sure what they play tomorrow. They played against City in a back five and only played once. That was a very good match they played and the result does not tell you the story. I watched the match, they played very well in a 541. Otherwise they play in a 4231, they look very committed."

The Chelsea head coach continued to outline what he is expecting when his side travel to Elland Road.

"In general, it is a fast team, a hard working team, a talented team individually. This is what we wait for. This is a match for them, do or die, like a cup match for them," he continued.

"The atmosphere will be like this. I am looking forward to it actually. I have played there once but without spectators. It will be a big fight. The atmosphere and the surrounding will tell you instantly what is going on and we will feel it straight away. We need to step up.”

