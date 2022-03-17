Thomas Tuchel Expects Chelsea to Carry on in Champions League After Win Against Lille

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel revealed he expects his side to carry on in the Champions League after their win against Lille.

The Blues beat their French opponents 2-1 away from home, with their 4-1 aggregate score overall seeing them progress to the quarter-finals.

Goals from Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta were enough to help see Chelsea over the line as they look to retain their European crown.

IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel spoke to BT Sport after the game and revealed that he and his players 'expect' to continue their run in the competition as they look ahead to the last eight.

"We hope and we expect to carry on in Champions League. We were here today, we want to compete. We fight hard to be in the last eight, a huge step."

He also commented on the Blues' performance against the regining Ligue 1 Champions as he said: "It (Lille goal) made thing complicated. We were not so good in first half, not so fluid. The pitch was horrible, brand new pitch not ready to play on. Tactics were not right, I take responsibility.

"In the moments we started to play better, find better spaces, we were decisive and scored. It was very important to calm everybody down. We were lucky with [Lille hitting] the post. These things happen."

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Lille took the lead on the night thanks to a penalty from Burak Yilmaz, only for Pulisic to equalise in first half stoppage time.

Azpilicueta then sealed the tie with his goal from close range.

