Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Expects Chelsea to Carry on in Champions League After Win Against Lille

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel revealed he expects his side to carry on in the Champions League after their win against Lille. 

The Blues beat their French opponents 2-1 away from home, with their 4-1 aggregate score overall seeing them progress to the quarter-finals.

Goals from Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta were enough to help see Chelsea over the line as they look to retain their European crown. 

imago1010646943h

Tuchel spoke to BT Sport after the game and revealed that he and his players 'expect' to continue their run in the competition as they look ahead to the last eight.

"We hope and we expect to carry on in Champions League. We were here today, we want to compete. We fight hard to be in the last eight, a huge step."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He also commented on the Blues' performance against the regining Ligue 1 Champions as he said: "It (Lille goal) made thing complicated. We were not so good in first half, not so fluid. The pitch was horrible, brand new pitch not ready to play on. Tactics were not right, I take responsibility.

"In the moments we started to play better, find better spaces, we were decisive and scored. It was very important to calm everybody down. We were lucky with [Lille hitting] the post. These things happen."

imago1010648274h

Lille took the lead on the night thanks to a penalty from Burak Yilmaz, only for Pulisic to equalise in first half stoppage time.

Azpilicueta then sealed the tie with his goal from close range.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010648846h
News

Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise on 'Brilliant' Chelsea Fans Following Lille Victory

By Nick Emms57 minutes ago
imago1010648068h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta on 'Difficult' Champions League Clash as Chelsea Beat Lille to Reach Quarter Finals

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010648068h
News

'Went With my Knee!' - Cesar Azpilicueta Comments on His Champions League Goal in Chelsea Win Against Lille

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1010649172h
News

'Does What is Needed' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Cesar Azpilicueta After Champions League Win Against Lille

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1010646997h
News

Christian Pulisic 'Really Happy' to Beat Lille During Uncertain Times at Chelsea

By Nick Emms10 hours ago
imago1010646997h
News

'It Makes me Proud' - Christian Pulisic Pleased to Have Made USMNT History in Champions League Win Against Lille

By Rob Calcutt10 hours ago
imago1010648846h
News

Thomas Tuchel Credits Chelsea Culture for Victory Over Lille During Uncertainty Surrounding Club Sale

By Nick Emms10 hours ago
imago1010648846h
News

'I am Very Proud' - Thomas Tuchel Delighted With Chelsea's Champions League Win Against Lille

By Rob Calcutt10 hours ago