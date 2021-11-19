Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Expects Good News Regarding Andreas Christensen's Chelsea Contract Situation

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he expects good news surrounding Andreas Christensen's contract situation

The Dane is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to sign an extension to his current deal.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Leicester City, Tuchel admitted that he is expecting good news in the 'coming days' regarding Christensen's contract situation.

imago1007848794h

When discussing the contract situations of Christensen and fellow defender Antonio Rudiger, the German head coach said: “Absolutely. Things are handled very mature, very respectful and very clear. Of course there are some delays with Toni and Andreas in the moment. 

"Listen, for Andreas, from my point of view, everybody wants the same thing. The coach wants the same thing, the club want the same thing and the players wants the same thing. 

"Obviously, I expect some good news in the next days. Every case is different. You can end up in situations like this but the situations are handled by all sides very carefully, very calm and very mature. So, during the process we can produce performances that we need to fulfil our goals. That is the most important thing.”

imago1007842548h

The news will come as a boost to Chelsea fans, who see Rudiger, Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva all out of contract and able to talk to foreign clubs from Janary.

The Blues will be hoping to extend the deals for their other defenders in due course as Tuchel looks to retain his squad for next season.

