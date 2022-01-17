Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Expects More From His Offensive Players Ahead of Brighton vs Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed he expects more from his offensive players after their defeat against Manchester City on Saturday. 

The Blues lost 1-0 to the reigning Premier League Champions, with the Cityzens now sitting 13 points clear at the top of this season's table. 

Romelu Lukaku, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech all started in Chelsea's front three but were unable to score against the hosts' defence. 

imago1009130711h

When speaking to the media ahead of his side's trip to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday night, Tuchel explained how he expects more from his attacking options, particularly Lukaku.

“We expected more from our whole offensive performance in the last match. I think we had enough offensive actions, transitions, to hurt Manchester City more than we did. If that answers your question, maybe not to 100 per cent! He is included in our offensive performance. 

Read More

"He is a key player so there will always be pressure. No more pressure than he puts on himself. 

"We need to find a mix between the expectations, the pressure and still also to be relaxed enough to play your best game because it is not only about pushing and squeezing, not only about demands but also about feeling peace and relaxed on the pitch. Things will fall in its place when we keep on working hard.”

imago1009132855h

Saturday's result at the Etihad Stadium sees Chelsea fall to third in the table after 22 games.

They last played Brighton at the end of December, with Danny Welbeck's late equaliser ensuring the points were shared at Stamford Bridge.

imago1009129763h
