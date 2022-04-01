Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Expects Tough Match as Chelsea Host Brentford

Thomas Tuchel expects his Chelsea side to experiene a tough match against Brentford when the two face on Saturday afternoon.

Stamford Bridge plays host as the sides return from the international break, looking to regain form as they enter the final part of the season

Speaking ahead of the clash, Tuchel outlined what he expects from both Brentford and his Chelsea side.

When asked about Thomas Frank's side's form, he said: “Maybe it is also normal (struggling) as a newcomer in the toughest league in the world. 

"They expected maybe to not fly through the season like they started. When we played them in the first match, it was maybe one of the worst moments to play them because they were absolutely flying. 

"They were full of positivity and belief, we played a very good match and struggled in the last 18 minutes like crazy and we needed to defend and a lot of luck to escape with three points.

"Then we had another match at Brentford in the Carabao Cup, we played very very well and learned from our first match. That’s the challenge for tomorrow."

The Blues boss continued to reveal what he is expecting from the tie, insisting that Chelsea will face a strong Brentford team no matter what system they choose to play.

"They played for a long period of the season in a back five, 5-3-2, but they change in the last matches to a 4-3-3. Let’s see what they do tomorrow," Tuchel continued.

"They are still a very physical team, a very direct team. They still are a team that rely heavily on set pieces so we know about it and need to be ready. We expect a tough one again."

Brentford currently sit 15th in the Premier League, with Chelsea 3rd and comfortable in the race for the top four.

