Thomas Tuchel Expects Tough Weekend Clash as Both Chelsea & Everton Need Points

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed he is expecting a tough Premier League clash with Everton on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues will travel to Goodison Park to face Frank Lampard's side who are currently battling relegation to hold their place in the Premier League.

Chelsea also need a win, having dropped points recently to Manchester United and Arsenal, as they look to secure a third place finish this season.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Speaking ahead of the weekend clash, Tuchel revealed he is expecting a tough Everton side to show up on Sunday afternoon, yet insisting he relishes the challenge.

"We need the points, and they need the points urgently as well," he said, as quoted by football.london. "It is an exciting week for me personally.

"I love to play at Old Trafford, and everybody tells me about the atmosphere at Goodison Park, how emotional and how tough it is to play there.

"These are two nice fixtures, what it is all about. I am excited to go there, and we expect a tough fight."

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Blues drew 1-1 with Manchester United on Thursday evening in a fixture that many will argue they should have won.

The week prior, Tuchel's boys lost 4-2 to Arsenal. Despite still being six points clear of the Gunners, a third place finish still isn't guaranteed for Tuchel's men and they will hope to go nine points clear of Mike Arteta's side with a win over Everton.

