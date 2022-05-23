Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has explained his decision to substitute Antonio Rudiger against Watford, on his last game for the club.

The defender will depart at the end of the season, finishing his Chelsea career when his contract expires in June.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app after the match, Tuchel discussed the decision to give Rudiger the opportunity to say farewell to the Blues fans as he was substituted.

IMAGO / PA Images

The German was replaced by Ross Barkley in the 65th minute, allowing Rudiger to receive the applause from the Chelsea fans.

The soon-to-be Real Madrid player has become a fan favourite under Tuchel, putting in consistently world class performances under the head coach as the Blues won the Champions League last season, followed by the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup this campaign.

When asked about the decision to take Rudiger off, Tuchel admitted: "Toni wanted that. We gave it to him because he deserves to have that moment. He delivered, this is what you get if you deliver!"

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Rudiger admitted that it was tough for him to play his last game at Stamford Bridge, leaving a club that will always remain special to him.

Speaking on the reception from the fans, he said: "For me, my family, my wife - it's really special. I can understand all the disappointment and everything. To come out and give me this kind of reception, thank you very much. I appreciate it."

Chelsea will be looking to dip into the transfer market in the summer as they look to replace the 29-year-old, with Jules Kounde of Sevilla looking likely to be arriving in the window.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube