Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Explains Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Farewell Substitution vs Watford

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has explained his decision to substitute Antonio Rudiger against Watford, on his last game for the club.

The defender will depart at the end of the season, finishing his Chelsea career when his contract expires in June.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app after the match, Tuchel discussed the decision to give Rudiger the opportunity to say farewell to the Blues fans as he was substituted.

imago1012194214h

The German was replaced by Ross Barkley in the 65th minute, allowing Rudiger to receive the applause from the Chelsea fans.

The soon-to-be Real Madrid player has become a fan favourite under Tuchel, putting in consistently world class performances under the head coach as the Blues won the Champions League last season, followed by the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup this campaign.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

When asked about the decision to take Rudiger off, Tuchel admitted: "Toni wanted that. We gave it to him because he deserves to have that moment. He delivered, this is what you get if you deliver!"

imago1012194349h

Rudiger admitted that it was tough for him to play his last game at Stamford Bridge, leaving a club that will always remain special to him.

Speaking on the reception from the fans, he said: "For me, my family, my wife - it's really special. I can understand all the disappointment and everything. To come out and give me this kind of reception, thank you very much. I appreciate it."

Chelsea will be looking to dip into the transfer market in the summer as they look to replace the 29-year-old, with Jules Kounde of Sevilla looking likely to be arriving in the window.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1012117715h (1)
News

Ben Chilwell Hoping to Hit Ground Running in Chelsea Pre-Season

By Nick Emms31 minutes ago
imago1012191235h
News

Mason Mount: Winning Chelsea Player of the Season Award 'Means So Much'

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1012038197h
News

Report: Christian Pulisic Set for Chelsea Meeting to Discuss Future

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1012215248h
News

'Have to Convince the Player' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Have 'Clear Ideas' For Transfer Window

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1012117715h (1)
News

Mason Mount: Chelsea On The Brink of Greatness

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1011941282h
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel to Hold Talks With Cesar Azpilicueta Over Chelsea Future

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1012207411h
News

'It Was Nice' - Thomas Tuchel Pleased With Lap of Honour as Chelsea Finish Season in Third

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1012215248h
News

'A Lot of Options' - Thomas Tuchel Contemplating New Attacking Signings at Chelsea in the Summer

By Rob Calcutt4 hours ago