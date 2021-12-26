Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Aston Villa Clash

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday evening.



The Chelsea boss has made several changes to his side from the win over Brentford as he looks to claim the club's first league win in three games.

Chelsea XI to face Aston Villa: Mendy; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho (c), Alonso; Mount, Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi

Bench: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Sarr, Kovacic, Saul, Barkley, Ziyech, Lukaku

What was said?

On team selection, Tuchel said: "A lot (of factors). Some come back from Covid, some from injury. It's a lot to consider but in the end we are happy with those who start."

Tuchel continued on N'Golo Kante: "It was clear before, it's why we only played him in 20 minutes vs Brentford. Before he played 90 in Wolverhampton. It was an obvious choice. We manage him to play today."

He added on Romelu Lukaku: "Never a possibility of starting and ending the match. 90 minutes is impossible. He just comes back from Covid. We decided the possibility to have him at the end on the pitch."

