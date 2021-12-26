Skip to main content
December 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Updated:
Original:

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Aston Villa Clash

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

The Chelsea boss has made several changes to his side from the win over Brentford as he looks to claim the club's first league win in three games. 

Chelsea XI to face Aston Villa: Mendy; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho (c), Alonso; Mount, Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi

Bench: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Sarr, Kovacic, Saul, Barkley, Ziyech, Lukaku

Read More

What was said? 

On team selection, Tuchel said: "A lot (of factors). Some come back from Covid, some from injury. It's a lot to consider but in the end we are happy with those who start."

Tuchel continued on N'Golo Kante: "It was clear before, it's why we only played him in 20 minutes vs Brentford. Before he played 90 in Wolverhampton. It was an obvious choice. We manage him to play today."

He added on Romelu Lukaku: "Never a possibility of starting and ending the match. 90 minutes is impossible. He just comes back from Covid. We decided the possibility to have him at the end on the pitch."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008762299h
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Aston Villa Clash

just now
imago1008767595h
News

Thomas Tuchel Highlights Importance of N'Golo Kante for Chelsea

22 minutes ago
imago1008822404h
Features/Opinions

'Need a Win' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Aston Villa

27 minutes ago
imago1008474328h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Aston Villa vs Chelsea | Premier League

34 minutes ago
imago0036809345h
News

Report: John Terry Set for Sensational Chelsea Return in Academy Role

52 minutes ago
imago1008809169h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set to Assess Jules Kounde Offer Ahead of January Transfer Window

1 hour ago
imago1008817352h
News

Thomas Tuchel Has Chelsea Concerns Over Covid-19 Disruption

1 hour ago
imago1008445497h (1)
News

Andreas Christensen Doubtful for Chelsea's Premier League vs Aston Villa

2 hours ago