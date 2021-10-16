    • October 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Brentford Clash

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

    Chelsea XI to face Brentford: Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Sarr, Chilwell, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Kante, Azpilicueta, Werner, Lukaku

    Bench: Kepa, Alonso, James, Barkley, Jorginho, Saul, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Mount

    What was said?

    On the team selection, Tuchel said: "You either trust or don't trust. Malang was strong in the cup game, Trevoh in every game we play him and Andreas is a strong player for us. We need height and physicality so I hope that Ruben and N'Golo collect second and third balls."

    He added: "After national break, I like to have players on the pitch who I have feelings for."

