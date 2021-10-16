Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Brentford Clash
Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday evening.
Chelsea XI to face Brentford: Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Sarr, Chilwell, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Kante, Azpilicueta, Werner, Lukaku
Bench: Kepa, Alonso, James, Barkley, Jorginho, Saul, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Mount
What was said?
On the team selection, Tuchel said: "You either trust or don't trust. Malang was strong in the cup game, Trevoh in every game we play him and Andreas is a strong player for us. We need height and physicality so I hope that Ruben and N'Golo collect second and third balls."
He added: "After national break, I like to have players on the pitch who I have feelings for."
