Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Brighton Clash

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

The Chelsea boss has made several changes to his side from the win over Aston Villa as he looks to finish the year on a high.

Chelsea XI to face Brighton: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Pulisic, Mount, Lukaku, Hudson-Odoi

Bench: Kepa, Alonso, Chalobah, Sarr, Kante, Saul, Barkley, Havertz, Ziyech

What was said?

When asked about Romelu Lukaku starting after a goal against Aston Villa, Tuchel said: "It's too early to say but he will be at his best at some point. It was a good start for him out of nothing, he was out since October. Then he catches Covid, 10 days no training.

"We put him today from the start. The difference was his work rate, it was on the highest level. He is a top player."

The head coach continued to discuss the festive fixture period.

He said: "The circumstances are the problem, the fixtures itself not so much. We are used to it, the players love it to be out there and perform. To play all the time is not the problem. Circumstances are, the uncertainty with Covid. Somebody can be out, this causes the trouble. Everybody copes with the uncertainty. It is concern, not fear. We have to deal with this."

Tuchel concluded with discussing the importance of Chelsea winning, as he finalised: "Results and wins help like nothing else. It lifts the spirit, the belief. It brings back a certain energy that you miss if you struggle a bit.

"There were reasons for it, we were not totally happy with the results but we had the right to stay confident and have belief in what we do. Full credit to the guys, they are so reliable in terms of mentality and attitude. This is what we need to do again today."

