Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Burnley Clash

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea head to Turf Moor, hoping to pick up three points against Sean Dyche's relegation battling Clarets.

Chelsea XI to face Burnley:

Bench:

What was said?

‘We almost have everyone back," Tuchel said ahead of the match.

"We still have some guys missing, and still some guys come from injuries, but it is good to have the choice again and good to have key players back like Reece James. Hopefully he can continue, he was very strong last game coming from the bench. Having Thiago back and Andreas Christensen from the bench gives us some solutions to have influence with the substitutes. This is what we need.

"We play a lot of games in a short period of time and we need everybody. I hope it is a strong line-up and we have strong players from the bench."

The Blues boss continued to discuss Chelsea's opposition, Burnley.

"We always think about the other team’s style and how to cope with their strengths and maybe exploit some weaknesses, and then it is about also believing in yourself and the way you play the game," he explained. "It is always a balance between being yourself and adapting to what the other team offers.

"For me it is very clear what we can expect - a lot of long balls, a lot of fight for second balls, a lot of crosses and they rely heavily on set-pieces.

"We have prepared for it and we know where we want to attack and we know where we want to accelerate it. We know how we want to defend and then it is up to the players to adapt on the pitch to the situations.

"We know what is coming, and we think we are well prepared."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube