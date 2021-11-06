Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Burnley Clash

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.



It's the final game before the international break and the Blues will be hoping to maintain their position at the top of the league.

Chelsea XI to face Burnley: Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Barkley, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi

Bench: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Sarr, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Mount, Pulisic, Ziyech

What was said?

On the team selection and Barkley starting, Tuchel said: "I think he deserves it, as simple as that, by his performances and by his attitude. Ross was very strong when he came into our game against Southampton (in the Premier League), he turned things around, and he helped turn things around against Newcastle when he stepped in.

"It's the moment he deserves and hopefully he has freshness in his legs from not having too many games so far.

"Hopefully he sees it as a big chance to step up and show his qualities. We like what we see and a bit of fresh energy is always good."

