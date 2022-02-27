Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea head to Wembley hoping to claim their third trophy of the season, as well as Tuchel's first domestic trophy in charge of the Blues.

Chelsea XI to face Liverpool: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic



Bench: Kepa, James, Sarr, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku, Werner

What was said?

On the team selection and Andreas Christensen's absence, Tuchel said: "The issue is his achilles, it happened in training yesterday. It was a bit of a surprise and a bit of set-back because we were relying on him to be fit today. He was very strong in the last matches. He could not finish training."

He added on Romelu Lukaku: "Yeah, there is always a chance (of Romelu starting). He starts a lot of matches. But today, for us, it is more about running, and running behind the lines.

"Kai, Christian and Mason from a tactical point of view, and their characteristics and their style are a bit of a better fit."

He added: "I don’t know if there is only a tactical way to beat Liverpool because they play with a lot of courage and intensity. There is not one tactical approach.

"It is important, because it is a final, to free yourself. In the end, we must have answers to the questions they ask. There is no time to think or change formations against Liverpool."

