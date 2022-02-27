Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Carabao Cup Final vs Liverpool

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea head to Wembley hoping to claim their third trophy of the season, as well as Tuchel's first domestic trophy in charge of the Blues.

Chelsea XI to face Liverpool: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, James, Sarr, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku, Werner

What was said?

Read More

On the team selection and Andreas Christensen's absence, Tuchel said: "The issue is his achilles, it happened in training yesterday. It was a bit of a surprise and a bit of set-back because we were relying on him to be fit today. He was very strong in the last matches. He could not finish training."

He added on Romelu Lukaku: "Yeah, there is always a chance (of Romelu starting). He starts a lot of matches. But today, for us, it is more about running, and running behind the lines.

"Kai, Christian and Mason from a tactical point of view, and their characteristics and their style are a bit of a better fit."

He added: "I don’t know if there is only a tactical way to beat Liverpool because they play with a lot of courage and intensity. There is not one tactical approach.

"It is important, because it is a final, to free yourself. In the end, we must have answers to the questions they ask. There is no time to think or change formations against Liverpool."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1002677637h
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Carabao Cup Final vs Liverpool

By Matt Debono
28 seconds ago
FMiZxIFXEAAymaA
Features/Opinions

‘Identical Lineup to 2-2 Draw‘ - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Liverpool in Carabao Cup Final

By Matt Debono
28 minutes ago
FMm1nWlXEAsO3sr
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Carabao Cup Final

By Matt Debono
52 minutes ago
imago1010081687h
News

Thomas Tuchel Has 'Mixed Feelings' Over Celebrating at Wembley for Chelsea's Carabao Cup Final vs Liverpool

By Matt Debono
2 hours ago
imago1008858675h
News

Antonio Rudiger Reveals Thomas Tuchel's Secret as Blues Eye Carabao Cup Final Glory

By Matt Debono
3 hours ago
imago1010077512h
News

How Cesar Azpilicueta Wants to Captain Chelsea for Carabao Cup Final vs Liverpool

By Matt Debono
3 hours ago
imago1008941473h
News

Jordan Henderson Delivers Fantastic Chelsea Verdict Ahead of Carabao Cup Final

By Matt Debono
4 hours ago
imago1008970661h
News

Road to Wembley: How Chelsea Reached the Carabao Cup Final

By Matt Debono
4 hours ago