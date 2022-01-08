Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Chesterfield Clash

  • Author:
  • Updated:
    Original:

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Chesterfield in the FA Cup third round on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues have named a strong line-up, with Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku leading the line for Tuchel's side.

Chelsea XI to face Chesterfield: Bettinelli; Hudson-Odoi, Christensen, Sarr, Hall; Ziyech, Kovacic, Saul, Pulisic; Lukaku, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Simons, Baker, Barkley, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Webster, Havertz, Vale

What was said?

Read More

Speaking ahead of the clash, Tuchel said: "It is always a strong line-up if you play for Chelsea. You have to be strong once you get the chance to play. Marcus deserves it and is desperate to make his first game and feel the excitement and get the feeling of being on the pitch. He deserves it and trains very well and fulfils his role very good.

"I am able to (tell you where Lewis Hall plays). But I will not. Lewis yeah, very young, and good in training and hopefully he can show it today.

"We expect ourselves to win. But we have to put in work and show it out there when the match starts, and we have to show it in every minute.

"They have the match and opportunity of their life, but it is on us to not make it a pleasant experience for them."

