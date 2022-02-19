Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea XI to face Crystal Palace: Mendy, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Sarr, Kante, Jorginho (c), Pulisic, Ziyech, Lukaku, Havertz

Bench: Kepa, Alonso, Chalobah, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Kenedy, Vale, Werner

What was said?

On the team selection and formation switch, Tuchel said: "Let’s see what we do and if it was a good idea in the end.

"We have Mason Mount, Reece James, Azpi and Callum-Hudson Odoi out last minute, so we were running out of wing-backs on the right.

"We need to be creative. I had the line-up pretty soon in my head, and we analyse Crystal Palace and when we saw who had the minutes in the last match, and their shape. It was not too difficult.

"We did not like that Azpi and Callum were out last minute but that is how it is."

He added: "Welcome to Premier League football today, in the rain and cold temperatures and heavy wind.

"It is absolutely not nice. It is a lot of wind and heavy rain. So let’s see, it is not about making excuses or complaining, there will be a lot of circumstances that we cannot control. It is about the ability to adapt and trying to make the best out of it."

