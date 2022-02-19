Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Crystal Palace Clash

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea XI to face Crystal Palace: Mendy, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Sarr, Kante, Jorginho (c), Pulisic, Ziyech, Lukaku, Havertz

Bench: Kepa, Alonso, Chalobah, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Kenedy, Vale, Werner

What was said?

On the team selection and formation switch, Tuchel said: "Let’s see what we do and if it was a good idea in the end.

Read More

"We have Mason Mount, Reece James, Azpi and Callum-Hudson Odoi out last minute, so we were running out of wing-backs on the right.

"We need to be creative. I had the line-up pretty soon in my head, and we analyse Crystal Palace and when we saw who had the minutes in the last match, and their shape. It was not too difficult.

"We did not like that Azpi and Callum were out last minute but that is how it is."

He added: "Welcome to Premier League football today, in the rain and cold temperatures and heavy wind.

"It is absolutely not nice. It is a lot of wind and heavy rain. So let’s see, it is not about making excuses or complaining, there will be a lot of circumstances that we cannot control. It is about the ability to adapt and trying to make the best out of it."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009672607h
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Crystal Palace Clash

By Matt Debono
just now
imago1009784341h
Features/Opinions

‘Top Notch‘ - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Crystal Palace

By Matt Debono
23 minutes ago
imago1009346366h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Matt Debono
29 minutes ago
imago1006467746h
News

'Happy He's Our Player' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Conor Gallagher Chelsea Admission

By Matt Debono
1 hour ago
imago1008936332h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Christian Pulisic Selection Hint Ahead of Chelsea's Clash vs Crystal Palace

By Matt Debono
1 hour ago
pjimage
News

Confirmed: Chelsea Will Wear Club World Cup Badge vs Crystal Palace for Premier League Clash

By Matt Debono
1 hour ago
imago1008820617h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Will Give Cesar Azpilicueta Blessing If He Joins Barcelona

By Matt Debono
1 hour ago
imago1009359266h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea's Premier League Title Hopes Are Over

By Matt Debono
2 hours ago