Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Everton Clash

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Everton in the Premier League on Thursday night.

The Blues will be looking to keep up with Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the table and will be eyeing up three points against Rafa Benitez's side.

Several forced changes were made due to Romelu Lukaku, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner & Ben Chilwell testing positive for COVID-19.

Chelsea XI to face Everton: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Sarr, Hudson-Odoi, James, Barkley, Saul, Mount, Lukaku, Werner

Bench: Bettinelli, Mendy, Rudiger, Alonso, Silva, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Ziyech, Havertz

What was said?

"We did some extra tests at 12 o’clock today to make sure who would arrive at lunch. From there we had to pick the team. Would it be the same line-up? I don’t know.

"The situation started yesterday with the players feeling unwell and not training. We had to confirm the flow tests and wait for the PCR results.

"The results are the results and the situation is the situation. We still have a strong squad and one we want to push forward, and that should be able to compete. Like always, we focus on the guys who are there.



"At some point it’s getting difficult in terms of overuse of players, but I was not involved in these thoughts."

Speaking on Kai Havertz's absence, he said: "Kai feels unwell, he’s not positive yet but we’re waiting for test results and we decided to not bring him to the squad."

