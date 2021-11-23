Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Juventus Clash

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

It is matchday five in Group H as second plays first with Juventus having already qualified for the knockouts. 

Chelsea XI to face Juventus: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Ziyech, Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi

Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Alonso, Christensen, Lukaku, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Azpilicueta, Sarr

What was said?

Read More

On the team selection, Tuchel said: "It’s good news for Romelu, and bad news for Kai," said Tuchel on team news.

"He was a starter for us, but unfortunately we had to take him off at Leicester with hamstring problems, and it was too much risk of an injury tonight. Romelu is on the bench to be available for the last minutes."

On Ziyech starting over Mount, he added: "It’s not tactical, more because of personality and characteristic.

"We have the feeling it might suit Hakim a little bit better today, and we have the option of Mason from the bench to have an impact. He comes from tooth surgery, we want to have him on the pitch all the time, but sometimes it’s nice to have this kind of player from the bench.

"Hakim and Christian were a good mix in Leicester, and we have the feeling the style of the game will suit Hakim."

