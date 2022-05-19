Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Leicester City Clash

Thomas Tuchel has explained his team selection as Chelsea prepare to face Leicester City in Premier League action.

The German has made two changes to his team that lost at Wembley in the final as Hakim Ziyech and N'Golo Kante come into the side.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea XI to face Leicester: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Ziyech, Lukaku, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Kenedy, Sarr, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Havertz

Romelu Lukaku leads the line once again, looking to keep up his goalscoring form as he has netted three in his last three.

Ziyech and Christian Pulisic will play either side of him, with Marcos Alonso and Reece James at wing-backs.

Jorginho partners Kante in the middle whilst Tuchel has stuck with the same back three that kept a clean sheet at Wembley on Sunday.

What was said?

When asked about needing a point to finish in third, Tuchel said: “Finishing third would reflect what we’ve built and what we deserve, so it’s on us to take it. Nobody will give it to us, we have to take it.

“Even if you maybe feel a bit more relaxed before a game it does not mean that you cannot be switched on and totally focused when the whistle goes. That’s the challenge for today.”

The Blues boss admitted that he is more relaxed after Newcastle United beat Arsenal to secure Chelsea a top four finish.

“Everyone is a bit more relaxed, feels a bit less tension, a bit less pressure than normal.”

