Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Lille Clash
Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
Chelsea XI to face Lille: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic
Bench: Kepa; Bettinelli, Jorginho, Lukaku, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Mount, Kenedy, Sarr, Vale
What was said?
Speaking on the surprise exclusion of Romelu Lukaku, he said: "I felt him a little bit tired. He looked a little exhausted and you have to consider that he’s played a lot.
"We’ve had extra time (in the Club World Cup final), a lot of travelling recently and it wasn’t easy for him against Palace, this wasn’t his best performance.
"So maybe it will be a little bit easier for him to come on from the bench tonight and turn things around if we need him."
The German continued to discuss the system as, he said: "There isn’t too much difference in the two systems. Perhaps there is more opportunity for build-up with this approach compared to the 4-1-4-1 we used at Palace.
"There is the chance for smaller distances between the lines & closer passing. We are expecting Lille to have four players waiting for the counter-attack so we want to have the five bodies to be able to get back and counteract that when needed."
