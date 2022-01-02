Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.



Chelsea XI to face Liverpool: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, Sarr, Hall, Jorginho, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Vale, Ziyech

What was said?

On dropping Lukaku, he said: “The thing got too big, too noisy, so close to the match, so I decided to protect the preparation for the match, so that is why he is out. Of course we have spoken, twice to the main players, but after that we had to realise it was too close to the match, it’s too big.

"We delayed the decision over what to do, but while are delaying we have to protect the preparation for the match, we have a big game to play. Full focus, which is had to get even without this decision, was easier in my opinion if he is not in the squad, and that is why we did it. It was a difficult decision, but in my opinion it was the decision to take.”

